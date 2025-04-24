Timbers2 Earn First Victory of the Season with 3-2 Result on the Road at Ventura County FC

April 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Gage Guerra hat trick fueled a 3-2 Timbers2 win over Ventura County FC on the road at William Rolland Stadium on Wednesday night. The result marked T2's first victory of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Milestone Match

Timbers2 tallied its first victory of the 2025 season tonight. Gage Guerra registered a hat trick, marking his first professional goals for T2. Guerra's hat trick came as T2's third in its four seasons of MLS NEXT Pro.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Gage Guerra (Kyle Linhares), 33rd minute: Kyle Linhares curled a pinpoint cross towards the back post for Gage Guerra, who headed the ball into the corner of the net.

VCFC - Ascel Essengue (Luis Müller), 45+1 minute: Standing over a Ventura County free kick from distance, Luis Müller delivered the ball to the far post. Ascel Essengue won the ball out of the air and tucked it just inside of the post to level the match.

POR - Gage Guerra, 49th minute: Mataeo Bunbury dribbled through traffic and attempted a pass into the six-yard box that Ventura County would deflect away. Gage Guerra pounced on the loose ball and finished the play with a first-time shot.

POR - Gage Guerra, 55th minute: Gage Guerra dispossessed Ventura County's defense of the ball near the top of the 18-yard box and slotted a shot into the back of the goal.

VCFC - Rubén Ramos Jr. (Nader Jindaoui), 68th minute: Nader Jindaoui was on the receiving end of a lofted cross in the box and played a pass out of the air towards the penalty spot for Rubén Ramos Jr., who struck the ball into the goal on his first touch.

Notes

Timbers2 notched its first win of the 2025 campaign.

Gage Guerra registered a hat trick to secure three points for T2.

It marked Guerra's first professional goals in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Guerra's hat trick came as T2's third in its four seasons of MLS NEXT Pro.

Kyle Linhares tallied his second assist of the season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.