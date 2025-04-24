Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to an Undefeated MNUFC2 During Home Opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

April 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (3-2-1, 10 pts.) fell to Minnesota United FC 2 (4-0-0, 12 pts.) in a 0-2 result in the team's home opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Thursday night. Rapids 2 was held scoreless for the first time this season against an undefeated Minnesota side.

Minnesota was quick to apply pressure to a strong Colorado backline, asking Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo to make his first save of the night in just the 8th minute of play. The attempt on goal was immediately recycled up the field to find the foot of forward Alex Harris at the top of the box. Harris unleashed a promising shot that ultimately ricocheted off the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Minnesota found the back of the net off the foot of Loïc Mesanvi who placed a shot over the top of Campagnolo's head. The assist came from former Colorado Rapids defender Anthony Markanich.

The half continued the two sides trading off shots in the final third with both keepers making saves to keep their teams in the match.

As the half approached, MNUFC2 had one last push in them with Samuel Shashoua driving the ball into the box. Shashoua drew a foul and converted on the penalty kick attempt to put his side up by two after the first 45 minutes.

The second half saw both Colorado and Minnesota lock down their boxes, ending the game with the result from the first half.

Rapids 2 will have a quick turnaround, playing Sporting KC II on Sunday, April 27, at a to be announced location. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

MIN - Luïc Mesanvi (Anthony Markanich) 16'

MIN - Samuel Shashoua 45+1'

Notables:

Game Stats

M Ted Ku-DiPietro made his first appearance for Rapids 2 this season in tonight's match against Minnesota.

Colorado Rapids 2 outshot Minnesota United FC 2 13 to 8 in tonight's match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

