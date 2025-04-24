Tacoma Defiance Earns 4-1 Road Win over Sporting KC II
April 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
KANSAS CITY, MO. - Tacoma Defiance defeated Sporting KC II 4-1 Wednesday night at Swope Park. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace in the contest, good for his league-leading sixth and seventh goals in MLS NEXT Pro play, with Yu Tsukanome and Christian Dodzi also scoring for Defiance. Tacoma goalkeeper Mohammed Shour recorded four saves in his first start of the season as the club moved into second place in the Pacific Division.
Hervé Diese's side next returns home to take on St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, April 26 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 4 - Sporting KC II 1
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Venue: Swope Park
Referee: Christian Campo
Assistants: Matt Trotter, Sarah Gaddes
Fourth Official: Tim Wagner
Weather: 73 and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SKC - Medgy Alexandre (David Zavala) 11'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou) 32'
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Peter Kingston) 39'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Georgi Minoungou) 45+1'
TAC - Charles Dodzi 54'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SKC - Pierre Lurot (caution) 2'
SKC - Nati Clark (caution) 38'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Reed Baker-Whiting (Antino Lopez 62'), Kaito Yamada, Elias Katsaros (Danny Robles 62'), Travian Sousa; Charles Dodzi, Peter Kingston; Georgi Minoungou, Yu Tsukaome (Birame Diaw 75'), Sebastian Gomez (Rafferty Pedder 62'), Osaze De Rosario - captain (Jackson Khoury 77')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Demian Alvarez
Total shots: 22
Shots on goal: 10
Fouls: 9
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 11
Saves: 4
Sporting KC II - Jack Kortkamp; Anthony Samways, Pierre Lurot, Cielo Tschantret, Nati Clarke; David Zavala (Carter Derksen 60'), Gael Quintero, Bryan Arellano (Massud Habibullah 68'); Medgy Alexandre (Shane Donovan 60'), Maoloune Goumballe, Beckham Uderitz (Leo Christiano 84')
Substitutes not used: Zane Wantland, Kael Taylor, Johann Ortiz, Luis Cruz-Ayala
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 12
Offside: 0
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 6
