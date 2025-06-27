Sporting KC II Falls 1-0 at Austin FC II

June 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-9-4, 5 points) fell in a 1-0 contest at Austin FC II (4-4-6, 21 points) on Friday night at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. The hosts remained steadfast in their defensive efforts, not conceding a shot on target as Jorge Alastuey's lone goal proved the difference in the game.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi rolled out a starting eleven with Jack Kortkamp in goal as the only Sporting Kansas City first-team loanee. A back three of Cielo Tschantret, Pierre Lurot and Nati Clarke kept the home side off the scoreboard in the first half and repelled numerous attacks.

Beckham Uderitz started on the opposite wing of the midfield from Andrew Johnson, while Shane Donovan and Luis Cruz-Ayala patrolled the middle of the pitch. Maouloune Goumballe played as the nine with Johann Ortiz and Bryan Arellano out wide.

Austin tried to jump out in front early with a pair of chances in the first minute. Kortkamp was able to push a centering pass from Jimmy Farkarlun away before Lurot cleared his lines. A second ball was played across, but did not find its target, and was played up field.

Lurot got on the end of a corner from Ortiz, however, his redirect was blocked in traffic. Kortkamp made his first of five saves in the 10th minute, denying Nico Van Rijn's headed attempt and corralling the loose ball right on his goal line. Riley Thomas attempted an overhead kick five minutes later but came closer to Uderitz's head than the ball and was whistled for a dangerous play.

Kortkamp made another save right before the 20th minute, easily catching a Farkarlun shot. Clarke showed his defensive prowess by retreating behind an Austin counter and putting the clamps on Farkarlun. Another Austin cross was tapped away by Kortkamp and then collected with a suave slide on the Parmer Field turf.

Alastuey nearly scored after 30 minutes of play but put his set piece into the side of Kortkamp's goal. An Austin headed high inside the 18 brought the match to half with no score on the board. Urbanyi made one change at the break, bringing on Gael Quintero for Ortiz.

The Black and Verde scored the single goal of the match in the 51st minute thanks to a finish from Alastuey from a Farkarlun cross. Another defensive showcase from Clarke forced Farkarlun into a shot from a tough angle that Kortkamp handled with ease. Medgy Alexandre came on in place of Cruz-Ayala before the hour mark as the second sub of the match for SKC II.

Alastuey thought he doubled the lead in the 61st, but an offside flag brought a swift end to the celebration. Aiden Benitez made his professional debut after signing an amateur contract earlier today, taking off Arellano in the process. Leo Christiano came on in place of Clarke as the final Sporting sub of the night.

SKC II's final attempt at goal of the night came from Lurot from long range as the French defender fired an attempt high. Austin saw out the rest of the match and took all three points. Sporting KC II play their first home match since June 1 when they host Timbers 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, July 5. Tickets are on sale for $10, and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 0-1 Austin FC II

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-9-4, 5 points) 0 0 0

Austin FC II (4-4-6, 21 points) 0 1 1

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Pierre Lurot, Cielo Tschantret, Nati Clarke (Leo Christiano 78'); Beckham Uderitz, Andrew Johnson, Luis Cruz-Ayala (Medgy Alexandre 58'), Shane Donovan; Bryan Arellano (Aiden Benitez 70'), Maouloune Goumballe, Johann Ortiz (Gael Quintero 46')

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Carter Derksen

Austin FC II: Charlie Farrar; Riley Thomas, Antonio Gomez, Nico Van Rijn, Daniel Ciesla (Jules Bery 85'); Djaka Barro, Adrian Gonzalez (Peter Grogan 62'), Ervin Torres; Micah Burton (Chris Avila 90'), Jorge Alastuey, Jimmy Farkarlun (Diego Abarca 62')

Subs Not Used: Marcus Alstrup, Mohammad Badawiya, Rubén Bonachera, Vlad Danciutiu, Chuy Moreno

Scoring Summary:

ATX - Jorge Alastuey 3 (Jimmy Farkarlun 3) 51'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Gael Quintero (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 49'

ATX - Daniel Ciesla (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 54'

SKC - Medgy Alexandre (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 81'

SKC - Beckham Uderitz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 87'

SKC - Leo Christiano (Yellow Card; Dissent) 89'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC ATX

Shots 5 14

Shots on Goal 0 5

Saves 4 0

Fouls 17 12

Offsides 2 6

Corner Kicks 1 3

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant Referee: Rhett Hammil

Assistant Referee: Ben Cuyler

Fourth Official: Reyes Vargas







