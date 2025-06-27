Colorado Rapids 2 Round out June with Road Match against MNUFC2

June 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will travel to Blaine, Minnesota, to face off against MNUFC2 for the second time this season on Saturday night at the National Sports Center Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 is heading into week 16 of the MLS NEXT Pro season in a tight contest for the top of the Western Conference table. The team currently sits in third after two tough results against the second place St. Louis CITY2 and the fourth place North Texas SC.

In the team's most recent game against North Texas, the two sides ended the match in a 1-1 draw after regulation. The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Champions ended up earning the extra point in a 4-2 shootout result.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan, who recently departed from the team to start his collegiate career with Indiana University. Swan ended the 2025 season with four goals and two assists, which currently ranks as the team lead for goal contributions. The young forward also earned himself three MLS NEXT Pro accolades, having been named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Matchweek on two occasions and the MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month in April.

Swan's departure for college marks the second amongst a group of three Rapids Academy players who have seen playing time with the second team this season. Midfielder Max Simpson has departed the Academy for Duke University while defender Vincent Rinaldi remains with the group through the beginning of August before attending Northwestern University.

Rapids 2 will be searching for redemption this week after falling to MNUFC2 in a 2-0 result earlier this season. The loss marked one of two road losses this season for Colorado, who currently hold a positive 4-2-2 road record.

On the other end of the pitch, Minnesota has struggled to maintain a strong home record, having only recorded one win so far at home. The team most recently fell to Ventura County in a 0-2 result at the beginning of June at the National Sports Center Stadium.







