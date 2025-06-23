Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 15

Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan continued his impressive 2025 season so far in MLS NEXT Pro with yet another honor. The 18-year-old has earned the title of MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 15 following his equalizing goal last Wednesday against North Texas SC.

Swan netted his fourth goal of the season and the sixth of his career in MLS NEXT Pro in the 70th minute of last week's contest. The forward received a perfect cross from Malik Pinto via a corner kick and headed the ball home with force to beat the North Texas goalkeeper.

This marks the second time that Swan has earned Rising Star of the Matchweek honors, with the first coming off his performance against North Texas back in Matchweek six thanks to his last-minute equalizer. Swan was also recognized as the league's Rising Star of the Month back in April.

While it is only the second time this season Swan has earned this award, it is the third time in his career he has been recognized as one of the league's top young players. The forward was also named Rising Star of the Matchweek late in 2024 for the first time in his professional career.

Swan is coming off an impressive stretch of his career, with the 18-year-old having just returned from Switzerland with the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for their recent appearance in the UEFA Friendship Cup. The U.S. took home a trophy at the tournament after defeating Portugal in the final.







