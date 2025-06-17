Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Second Matchup of the Season with North Texas SC

June 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against North Texas SC for the second time this season on Wednesday, June 18, at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Wednesday's match will be a contest against two of the top sides in the Western Conference, with Rapids 2 sitting at third place and North Texas at fifth.

The first matchup between these two sides back in April was a five-goal thriller that saw Rapids 2 take all three points on the road. Mamadou Billo Diop and Sam Bassett both found the scoresheet in the first half, with North Texas grabbing two of their own early in the second half. Saving the day for Colorado was Colton Swan, who netted a stoppage time winner to secure the victory for his side.

Swan's performance earned him honors in MLS NEXT Pro, as he was named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6. The goal marked the fifth of his professional career and helped Rapids 2 in recording three consecutive wins, a feat that had not been accomplished by the team since October of 2023. All three wins also came on the road, tying Rapids 2's all-time record for consecutive road wins.

Colorado will look to bounce back from a tough result in their most recent match, a 2-3 loss at home to St. Louis CITY2. Goals from Sydney Wathuta and Antony García gave their side a 2-0 lead, but three late goals from the opposition rounded out the scoring to give St. Louis the victory.

Despite the loss, midfielder Sydney Wathuta continued his impressive run of form as of late. Since returning from a minor injury, the 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick has recorded five goal contributions over his last five appearances (3g, 2a).

North Texas will look to round back into form as well heading into Wednesday, with the club currently riding a two-match losing streak. Their most recent match was a loss against Austin FC II at home by a final score of 1-2.

Looking to build on his performances so far for Rapids 2, in addition to Wathuta will be Kimani Stewart-Baynes. The midfielder is the club's current top goal scorer with four. Leading the charge for North Texas in terms of scoring will be Sam Sarver. The forward has logged seven goals so far this season, ranking him fifth in all of MLS NEXT Pro.







