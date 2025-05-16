Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Huntsville City FC

May 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Two regional rivals at the top of their game will meet under the lights on Saturday night.

League leaders Chattanooga FC visit Huntsville City FC in a battle between the top two clubs in the Eastern Conference (Standings here).

CFC is coming off a 2-1 road victory over Toronto FC II, while Huntsville finished goalless at Carolina Core FC and took home the extra point last time out.

The two sides met at the start of the season for CFC's home opener. Daniel Mangarov's goal after just 90 seconds ultimately proved to be the decider and Chattanooga secured all three points to tilt the historic head-to-head in its favor. CFC has a record of 2W-1L-1D, 1SOW in four competitive MLS NEXT Pro matches against Huntsville City. The teams will meet once more in the 2025 regular season after Saturday night as CFC hosts Huntsville on August 23rd at Finley Stadium.

What they're saying

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed and detailed the kind of match he is expecting on Saturday evening.

"Everyone grows into themselves as the season goes on," said Nugent. "We feel like a different team than we were at the start of the year. We've continued to improve, and that will be the same for a lot of teams in the league. Huntsville will be no different. They have a good playing style and can be dominant in games. We'll see an improved Huntsville and the plan is to see an improved CFC as well."

Midfielder Daniel Mangarov also spoke ahead of the match about the keys to the team's strong start to the 2025 season.

"We got together as a group early in the year in January and started off on a really positive note," said Mangarov. "The coaching staff has been great with tactics and general preparation. We were able to get chemistry going with the team. The first third of the season has been great."

Know the opponent

Huntsville City FC is coached by Chris O'Neal, who took charge on August 5th 2024.

Midfielder Christian Koffi leads the team with four league goals this season. Koffi also had the joint-most key passes for Huntsville alongside midfielder Ethan O'Brien.

Alan Carleton and Damien Barker John lead Rocket City with two assists each as well.

Match info

Venue: Wicks Family Field | Huntsville, Alabama

Kick-off: 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT, Saturday May 17

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: Jake Griffith

Internet Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Laith Dahhan

Head Referee

Sharon Gingrich

Assistant Referee 1

Christopher Slane

Assistant Referee 2

Dorian Del Toro

4th Official







