Sporting KC II Returns Home to Face the Town FC on Sunday at Noon

May 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II takes the pitch for the first time in 16 days on Sunday when they take on The Town FC at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com and the match can be streamed for free at MLSNEXTPro.com or on the MLS YouTube page. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Sunday will be the first of two meetings between Sporting KC II and the San Jose Earthquakes' second team. The rematch is set for July 13 in California.

Sporting's last time out came on May 2 in the form of a road test at Austin FC II. A scoreless affair gave head coach Istvan Urbanyi's group their first clean sheet of the campaign and their second result. SKC Academy product and goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro earned his first shutout of the season and his second result in three starts.

Molinaro is one of five SKC Academy graduates signed to an MLS NEXT Pro deal with Sporting KC II, joined by Nati Clarke, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz and Cielo Tschantret. Both Clarke and Tschantret have started all eight of SKC II's MLS NEXT Pro games in 2025, with the latter donning the captain's armband in each match. Tschantret has one goal this season, starting the scoring in a 3-3 draw at North Texas SC on March 28. Ortiz also found the back of the net in that contest, opening his account for the season.

Fellow professional player Maouloune Goumballe has also started all eight MLS NEXT Pro games. He paces SKC II with two assists and has been a useful asset, playing out of his regular position out wide to man the nine for Urbanyi's side. Winger Beckham Uderitz has seven starts and eight appearances in his rookie season, playing both forward and defense.

Jack Kortkamp and Ian James, two Sporting Kansas City Homegrown players, have been the most frequent loanees this season. Kortkamp has four starts in goal, making 17 saves in those appearances. James has four starts at centerback, anchoring a youthful back line.

Ian James is back with SKC II for the first time since March 28!

The #SportingKC defender helped SKC II earn their first points of the season in a draw and shootout win at North Texas! #ATXvSKC pic.twitter.com/cXWgQccHJN - SKCII (@SportingKCII) May 2, 2025

The Town FC, led by head coach Dan DeGeer, is on a hot streak, winning their last three matches by a combined score of 14-1. They have yet to win on the road, earning just one point away from home back in late March.

The Bay Area club is led in scoring by Nonso Adimabua and his three strikes in seven appearances. First team defenders Jamar Ricketts and Paul Marie have two goals each and rank second on the team.

Following the showdown at noon on Sunday, SKC II will host LAFC 2 on Friday, May 23rd, and Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, June 1st, in a three-match homestand at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets for all SKC II home matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and fans can follow SKC II on X, Instagram and Facebook to keep up with the team.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 9

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvTTFC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram : @SportingKCII

X: @TheTown_FC

Instagram : @TheTown_FC







