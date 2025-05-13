Chattanooga FC Announces Full Player Pathway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC announced today its full player pathway for both its Boys' and Men's program and Girls' and Women's program for the 25-26 season.

The club is committed and dedicated to providing a multitude of opportunities and appropriate levels of play for all young athletes in Chattanooga, North Georgia and the greater region.

The pathways serve youth beginning at the U8 level all the way through college and professional levels.

"One of the most transformative developments in our Academy is the strengthening and expansion of our player pathways," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Our goal is to create a more inclusive and dynamic system-one that opens doors for a wider range of youth players, from grassroots participants to elite-level athletes. We're building a club that meets players and families where they are.

Giraldo added, "Flexibility is key-players can move between pathways as their development and ambitions evolve.

The strength of our pathways will only continue to grow from here."

Here is a full breakdown of each level of Chattanooga FC's player pathways:

Boys' and Men's Pathway

Pro Pathway

MLS NEXT Pro: Chattanooga FC has been professional since 2019 and has competed in MLS NEXT Pro beginning in the 2024 season. Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro, which occupies the third tier on the US Soccer pyramid, enters its fourth season in 2025 with 29 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and two independent, Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, Connecticut United FC and West Michigan Soccer. MLS NEXT Pro matches are broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the groundbreaking partnership between Apple and MLS Learn more about MLS NEXT Pro here.

UPSL (U16-U23, Pro): Chattanooga FC II will compete in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) beginning in the fall of 2025. Founded in 2011, the UPSL now stands as the largest and most competitive professional development league in North America. The league occupies the fourth tier on the US Soccer pyramid, just below the three professional tiers in the pyramid. With a participant average age of 22.5 years, the UPSL fills and brings structure to the large gap that exists between the youth game and the professional game, serving thousands of aspiring players and coaches as they strive to further their aspirations. Chattanooga FC II will compete in the Premier Division of the Georgia Conference. The club will also compete with a UPSL Division I Chattanooga FC Elite U20 team comprised of U16-U19 athletes. Learn more about the UPSL here.

MLS NEXT (U13-U15, Pro): Chattanooga FC will play in its inaugural season in MLS NEXT beginning in the fall of 2025 with three fully funded elite boys teams-U13, U14 and U15-and will compete in the top youth soccer development league in North America. MLS NEXT provides the best player development experience in North America. Founded on a collaborative approach to governance and a commitment to innovation, MLS NEXT players have access to the highest levels of competition and to training to prepare them for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Chattanooga FC recently announced its full technical staff for its first season in MLS NEXT. Learn more about MLS NEXT here.

SCCL (U11-U12, Elite): Chattanooga FC will provide two age group teams, U11 and U12, to compete in The Southeastern Clubs Champions League (SCCL) beginning in the fall of 2025. The SCCL was formed in 2018 and has grown quickly to include some of the best teams in the Southeast. The SCCL's mission is to provide a high-quality matchday environment allowing players to be students of the game for their growth and development. This environment stresses the values of sportsmanship and mutual respect among all players, coaches, officials and spectators. Learn more about the SCCL here.

Tier 1 Pathway

ELITE ACADEMY LEAGUE (U13-U19): Chattanooga FC has been granted full Elite Academy League (EAL) membership status beginning with the 2025-2026 season and will participate in the U13-U19 age groups. The EAL is composed of member clubs that represent Elite competitive clubs in their market and have shown to be of the standard and will benefit from being part of this platform. The EAL provides a national platform and Talent ID opportunities for the U13-U19 age groups. The EAL will be directly connected to potential entry to the club's Tier 1 Boys' Pathway. There will be an opportunity for a Tier 2 Boys' Pathway athlete to transition to the Tier 1 Boys' Pathway at any point in a season based on the needs of the individual athlete considering holistic development. These decisions will always be made in collaboration with the athlete's family support unit. EAL athletes can still participate in high school soccer and are highly encouraged to do so. Learn more about the EAL here.

CFC DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE (U8-U12, Navy): Designed for boys ages 7-12 (birth years 2014-2018), the CFC Development League is a new program that blends fun, skill-building, and age-appropriate competition-all in a format that fits your family's lifestyle. Whether your child is just discovering the game or already showing passion for soccer, this league provides a positive, supportive environment where players grow as athletes and teammates. With a focus on development over pressure, your child will gain confidence, improve their skills, and enjoy the game they love.

We've partnered with over 15 local clubs to create a league that delivers:

Exciting, meaningful game days your child will look forward to

Balanced competition that matches each player's stage of development

A consistent training and game schedule that supports both growth and family balance

A clear pathway for long-term soccer development

Tier 2 Pathway

CFC DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE (U8-U14, White): Designed for boys ages 7-14 (birth years 2012-2018), the CFC Development League is a brand-new program that blends fun, skill-building, and age-appropriate competition-all in a format that fits your family's lifestyle.

Whether your child is just discovering the game or already showing passion for soccer, this league provides a positive, supportive environment where players grow as athletes and teammates. With a focus on development over pressure, your child will gain confidence, improve their skills, and enjoy the game they love.

We've partnered with over 15 local clubs to create a league that delivers:

Exciting, meaningful game days your child will look forward to

Balanced competition that matches each player's stage of development

A consistent training and game schedule that supports both growth and family balance

A clear pathway for long-term soccer development

CFC SHOWCASE (U15-U19, White): CFC Showcase is a new program designed for boys ages 14-19 (birth years 2007-2011), tailored to meet the unique needs of players in this stage of development. This program offers a more local and convenient option for training, development, and competition, while maintaining access to high-quality resources and opportunities.

The Development League emphasizes flexibility for both athletes and families, providing a balanced approach that aligns with individual goals and levels of commitment. While these teams receive many of the same benefits as our other CFC programs, the primary distinction is a stronger focus on local and regional play, reducing travel demands while still supporting player growth.

Specific teams will also participate in regional and national events, including college showcase tournaments and qualifying competitions, offering enhanced exposure and advancement opportunities.

Girls' and Women's Pathway

Tier 1

WPSL: Chattanooga FC Women competes in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL). CFC plays all home games at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. The WPSL is the longest-active women's soccer league in the United States. Boasting more than 140 clubs nationwide while occupying 32 states coast-to-coast, the WPSL solidifies itself as the largest women's soccer league in the world. Team rosters feature elite collegiate, post-collegiate, international, and standout prep student-athletes. Many of the United States' most accomplished women's national team players have played in the WPSL since its inception in 1998, including household names such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Abby Wambach, and Brandi Chastain. Chattanooga Football Club will compete in the Peachtree Division of the Southeast Conference beginning in 2025. Learn more about the WPSL here.

DPL (U13-U19, Elite): Chattanooga FC will play its inaugural season in the Development Player League (DPL) beginning in the fall of 2025. The move sees teams from the U13 to U19 levels elevated to a national platform. The DPL is a national league that provides elite competition for some of the country's top youth soccer programs. College coaches from NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA programs regularly attend DPL showcase events. Learn more about the DPL here.

SCCL (U11-U12, Elite): Chattanooga FC will provide two age group teams, U11 and U12, to compete in The Southeastern Clubs Champions League (SCCL) beginning in the fall of 2025. The SCCL was formed in 2018 and has grown quickly to include some of the best teams in the Southeast. The SCCL's mission is to provide a high-quality matchday environment allowing players to be students of the game for their growth and development. This environment stresses the values of sportsmanship and mutual respect among all players, coaches, officials and spectators. Learn more about the SCCL here.

Tier 2

CFC DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE (U8-U14, Navy): Designed for girls ages 7-14 (birth years 2012-2018), the CFC Development League is a brand-new program that blends fun, skill-building, and age-appropriate competition-all in a format that fits your family's lifestyle.

Whether your child is just discovering the game or already showing passion for soccer, this league provides a positive, supportive environment where players grow as athletes and teammates. With a focus on development over pressure, your child will gain confidence, improve their skills, and enjoy the game they love.

We've partnered with over 15 local clubs to create a league that delivers:

Exciting, meaningful game days your child will look forward to

Balanced competition that matches each player's stage of development

A consistent training and game schedule that supports both growth and family balance

A clear pathway for long-term soccer development

CFC SHOWCASE (U15-U19, Navy): CFC Showcase is a new program designed for girls ages 14-19 (birth years 2007-2011), tailored to meet the unique needs of players in this stage of development. This program offers a more local and convenient option for training, development, and competition, while maintaining access to high-quality resources and opportunities.

The Development League emphasizes flexibility for both athletes and families, providing a balanced approach that aligns with individual goals and levels of commitment. While these teams receive many of the same benefits as our other CFC programs, the primary distinction is a stronger focus on local and regional play, reducing travel demands while still supporting player growth.

Specific teams will also participate in regional and national events, including college showcase tournaments and qualifying competitions, offering enhanced exposure and advancement opportunities.







