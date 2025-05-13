Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

May 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)







This past week the Orlando Valkyries won the second ever Pro Volleyball Federation championship, the Binghamton Black Bears became the first Federal Prospects Hockey League team to win back-to-back titles, and MLS NEXT Pro announced an expansion team called the Golden City Football Club that will play at Kezar Stadium. Highlights from this week come from the Pro Volleyball Federation, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Federal Prospects Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, Midwest League, Northwest League, Carolina League, Florida State League, Women's National Basketball Association, National Lacrosse League, and Premier Lacrosse League.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

In the second ever Pro Volleyball Federation championship, the Orlando Valkyries defeated the Indy Ignite in four sets, by set scores 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. An entire team effort, the Valkyries capped off a tremendous second year turnaround, from an 8-16 record last year to an 18-10 regular season record, the Valkyries finished on top as champions. As a team, the Valkyries showed up in all three phases tonight. Setting a season-high with 15 blocks, Orlando made it extremely difficult for Indy to find their rhythm and get something going. Lindsey Vander Weide stepped up in a big way, matching a career-high and posting a team-high five blocks as she helped set the tone for the rest of the team to follow. The energy was felt throughout the entire building and the league's MVP, Brittany Abercrombie, delivered yet another sensational match, posting 27 kills on a .387 efficiency. Her dynamic counterpart, setter Pornpun Guedpard, also delivered, grabbing 37 assists and being named the PVF Championship MVP.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Top 10 plays - Week 2

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Binghamton Black Bears make history with back to back Federal Prospects Hockey League Championships.

The FPHL announces its newest expansion franchise in Columbus, IN. The FPHL Board of Governors today Approved the new franchise which will operate under name, Indiana Sentinels. This approval was based upon the team moving to a larger building with a greater seating capacity within 3 years. The Indiana Sentinels will be located in Columbus Indiana and will initially play their home games out of the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena. The arena holds 1,150 spectators. However, the city is currently focused on growing sports tourism and plans for the addition of a 2,500 seat arena are already underway. The integration of the Indiana Sentinels is going to start a foundation for continued sports tourism growth much like many FPHL cities have also experienced. This new expansion brings not only another market to the FPHL, but will also give another route of opportunity for growth & advancement to the players of the FPHL.

ECHL

The Greensboro Gargoyles announced that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves. "We couldn't think of two better teams to help us usher in this Inaugural season of Gargoyles Hockey to the City of Greensboro," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "With the proximity and an abundance of local support for the Hurricanes, along with a successful AHL club in the Chicago Wolves, this partnership makes perfect sense. We look forward to working with both teams to develop players and bring a winning culture here to Greensboro."

We are proud to have unveiled our affiliation with the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Chicago Wolves on May 6, 2025. The community showed up with excitement for this partnership!

The Atlanta Gladiators have named Matt Ginn the seventh head coach in franchise history. Ginn, formerly the team's Assistant Coach, has been promoted to Head Coach following former Head Coach Derek Nesbitt's promotion to the front office as Director of Community Engagement. Ginn joined the Gladiators as an Assistant Coach for the 2024-25 season following two seasons as the Head Coach of the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. In his first season with Manchester in 2022-23, Ginn guided the team to a 22-28-4 record - an improvement from the prior season that helped the Storm qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Storm continued to improve under Ginn in 2023-24, posting a 27-20-7 record for 61 points, qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season as Ginn earned the EIHL's Coach of the Year Award. "We went through a very extensive process in our search for our next Head Coach, and though that process, Matt Ginn checked all the boxes in what we were looking for, as we look to build a winning culture here in Atlanta," said Gladiators majority owner, Alex Campbell.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top Scorer - Andrew Cristall

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford reflected on the league's recent momentum, emphasizing optimism for the future: ¬ÅWe've got a great foundation to build from, and that's the most exciting thing." With growing talent, fan engagement, and development success, the league's trajectory is strong.

United States Hockey League

The Des Moines Buccaneers are excited to welcome Derek Damon as the new Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations, becoming the 18th head coach in franchise history. "It's an incredible honor to be named Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations of the Des Moines Buccaneers," said Damon. "This organization has a proud history, and I'm excited to build on that tradition with a commitment to development, culture, and championship-level hockey. I want to thank our lead owner, Michael Devlin, for his trust and support - I'm proud to be part of the Buccaneers family."

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

Golden City Football Club set to call Kezar Stadium home.

Major League Soccer

Lorenzo Insigne scores BANGER HEADER for his first goal of the season!

National Women's Soccer League

Denver NWSL announced that Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier in history and a proud Coloradan, has joined the club's ownership group. Shiffrin becomes the latest high-profile investor in the National Women's Soccer League expansion team set to begin play in 2026. With 101 World Cup victories, Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic Champion, eight-time World Champion, and five-time Overall World Cup champion. She is the only athlete to win in all six alpine disciplines, was named Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and won the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports in that same year. "I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home," said Shiffrin. "The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and- most notably- the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today. I am very excited about the public-private partnerships with Denver, Centennial, and the Cherry Creek school district that will help deliver state-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for women. To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity- but it is both an honor and a joy. Shout out to the city of Denver- I'm so excited to support the home team!"

Acclaimed Colorado skier Mikaela Shiffrin signs on as Denver NWSL investor

From the booth to the bookshelf! Jenn Hildreth's new book "Tough as a Mother" celebrates the strength of moms across sports. Jenn and NWSL analyst Jill Loyden sat down to talk all things motherhood, working in sports, and what it takes to balance both! Her book is now available on Amazon and Audible.

Northern Super League

Days prior to hosting their first-ever home game at McMahon Stadium, the Calgary Wild FC added Tony O'Neill, to its staff as head of goaltending and assistant coach. O'Neill, who is a UEFA A licensed goalkeeping coach, will be tasked with providing support to the Calgary Wild FC's trio of keepers: Stephanie Bukovec, Jackie Burns and Sarah Keilty-Dilling. "I am really excited to join Calgary Wild FC and becoming part of this ambitious coaching staff alongside Lydia (Bedford) and Sinead (McSharry). It is a great staff to be a part of and I feel there is a real buzz around the Club, and the project, that we are building here in Calgary," said O'Neill during his first day of practice with the Club. "This is a great oppoortunity to be a part of something from the ground up, to be able to contribute to a strong culture that is already in place, and work with a group that is clearly passionate about developing talent in the right way."

Canadian Premier League

Goals of the Month for April 2025

FOOTBALL

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 7

Canadian Football League

The 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season saw the fewest number of concussions since 2015 when the league introduced enhanced detection and tracking of the injury. The 38 total concussions last season represent a 21 per cent decrease from 48 in 2023, and a 50 per cent decrease compared to 76 in 2015. "The decreases in concussions, and injury events as a whole, demonstrate progress as we strive to make the game safer," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "Credit to the Medical Committee, team athletic therapists and medical staff, for their expertise and tremendous guidance. As a league, we will continue to explore various avenues to safeguard players and promote safer ways to play football."

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros has been suspended one game for failure to respond to Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) officials for an offseason drug test. CCES personnel attempted to contact Mr. Collaros twice by phone, once by text and once by email over a two-hour period. He failed to respond within 24 hours. In consideration of extenuating circumstances, the CFL has reviewed the situation and has suspended him for one game. Mr. Collaros has never tested positive for a Performance Enhancing Drug under the joint CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy. Moving forward, the CFL and the CFLPA have agreed to enhance contact protocols for offseason testing of players.

Indoor Football League

The Green Bay Blizzard announced that kicker Andrew Mevis has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL (Canadian Football League)! Mevis signed with the Blue Bombers on May 5. Soon after the game against the Tulsa Oilers, the kicker was headed to Canada to begin the next step in his football career. The CFL will start their rookie mini camps soon, with training camp following. The Preseason officially kicks off on May 19, but Winnipeg's first game will be on May 24! As a result, Mevis will have a few weeks to adjust from the indoor game to the outdoor game. Making these adjustments is not new to Andrew Mevis. He was a midseason addition to the Green Bay Blizzard during the 2024 season, and he quickly found the back of the net, assisting the team to a historic 14-win season. He finished with 143 points, including field goals, extra points, deuces, and dropkicks. Mevis was near the top of the league in accuracy for both field goals (60%) and extra points (87.5%) that season.

Week 7 Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Texas League

The Frisco RoughRiders pitched their sixth no-hitter in franchise history and first since 2011, defeating the San Antonio Missions 6-1 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Kohl Drake (1-2) went six hitless innings, allowing no runs on no hits, fanning six and walking two. Between the two walks, he retired 16 Missions in a row. Ryan Lobus allowed a run without surrendering a base hit across 1.1 frames, and Skylar Hales pitched 1.2 innings, striking out Joshua Mears to seal the no-hitter.

Midwest League

Marlins prospect Ryan Ignoffo hits two grand slams, delivering a career-high eight RBIs for High-A Beloit

Northwest League

Rockies prospect Caleb Hobson scores on a straight steal of home for High-A Spokane

Carolina League

White Sox No. 5 prospect Braden Montgomery hammers a walk-off homer for High-A Winston-Salem

Florida State League

Blue Jays prospect Javen Coleman throws an immaculate inning for Single-A Dunedin

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings have exercised the fourth-year rookie contract option for forward Maddy Siegrist. Siegrist is coming off a breakout second season in 2024. Over 27 games played she averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting .505 from the field. The 6-2 forward was making a case for Most Improved Player honors before an injury sidelined her for 13 games. Despite the setback, the Villanova graduate still put up career numbers across the board.

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Homecoming Was Everything You Expected - Cinematic Recap

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that they have signed former San Antonio Spurs draft pick and 2022 NBA Champion Quinndary Weatherspoon to a contract for the 2025 season. Coming out of Mississippi State University, Weatherspoon was selected 49th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was officially signed to a two-way contract shortly after on July 8, 2019. He played three seasons in the NBA, two with the Spurs and one in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors where he won an NBA Championship. "Quinndary is an extremely skilled scoring point guard with the ability to create havoc on the defensive end", said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "I'm confident that he will add another layer of leadership, professionalism and toughness to our team."

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Austin Shanks calls GAME in Overtime as the Rush take down the Thunderbirds 10-9 and punch their ticket to the NLL Finals.

Premier Lacrosse League

With the First Overall Pick in the 2025 College Draft, the Philadelphia Waterdogs selected CJ Kirst (Attack, Cornell University).







Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.