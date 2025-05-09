Concussions in the CFL Reach Lowest Level in 10 Years

TORONTO - The 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season saw the fewest number of concussions since 2015 when the league introduced enhanced detection and tracking of the injury. The 38 total concussions last season represent a 21 per cent decrease from 48 in 2023, and a 50 per cent decrease compared to 76 in 2015.

"The decreases in concussions, and injury events as a whole, demonstrate progress as we strive to make the game safer," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "Credit to the Medical Committee, team athletic therapists and medical staff, for their expertise and tremendous guidance. As a league, we will continue to explore various avenues to safeguard players and promote safer ways to play football."

The CFL has implemented several initiatives in the past 10 years that have driven the positive trend in concussions. Guardian Caps were introduced, and players were given the option of wearing them during regular season games. The CFL became the first professional sports league in North America to mandate the use of mouthguards. The number of weekly padded practices involving contact was reduced. The league saw a 100 per cent compliance rate across all educational course material, including concussion awareness, as well as gender-based violence, match manipulation and more.

Across the league, on-field injury events and time lost due to injury were down year-over-year, and lower when compared to averages of the previous three- and five-year periods. The implementation of GPS tracking technology, which provides real-time data on player movement, speed, G-force, acceleration and more, has assisted with injury prevention, load management, rehabilitation and safer return-to-play protocols.

Data pertaining to the COVID-19-shortened 2021 campaign was projected to account for a full 81-game season.

38 total concussions in 2024 (six in practices and 32 in games)

48 in 2023 (14 and 34) | down 21 per cent

76 in 2015 (14 and 62) | down 50 per cent

363 total in 2024 (89 in practice, 274 in games)

420 in 2023 (112 and 308) | down 14 per cent

Average of 435 from 2021-23 (142 and 293) | down 17 per cent

Average of 413 from 2018-23 (128 and 285) | down 12 per cent

1,501 total in 2024 (325 due to practice injuries, 1,176 due to game injuries)

1,672 total in 2023 (425 and 1,247) | down 10 per cent

Average of 1,684 from 2021-23 (531 and 1,153) | down 11 per cent

Average of 1,632 from 2018-23 (472 and 1160) | down eight per cent







