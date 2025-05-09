Headliner for Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour to be Announced on Tuesday

(Vancouver) - Let the speculation heat up! Next Tuesday, the BC Lions will announce the headliner for our fourth annual Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7 when we begin our 71st season against the Edmonton Elks. The game is presented by BC Federation of Labour. Who will rock downtown Vancouver this time around? We can't wait to let our great fans know.

Said Lions president Duane Vienneau: "The excitement for another great home opener has grown considerably every day. Everywhere I go, the number one question I get asked is 'who are you bringing in for Concert Kickoff?' The community is eagerly anticipating who we bring in and we are proud to continue this great summer tradition in our city."

With high demand for Concert Kickoff, the best way to get lower bowl seats is to buy season tickets or flex packs. Secure your seats HERE before it's too late!

This great home opener tradition began in 2022 with OneRepublic and was followed up by more outstanding performances from LL COOL J and 50 Cent.

Last year's event resulted in the largest attended home opener in franchise history with a sellout crowd of 53,788 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.







