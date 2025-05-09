Elks Release 14 Following Rookie Camp

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made a series of releases in accordance with the CFL's Training Camp roster requirements, the club announced Friday.

Elks Training Camp will officially begin on Sunday, May 11 with the first on-field session beginning at 9:00 am. For more details on Elks upcoming practices, CLICK HERE.

View below for the full list of transactions.

TRANSACTIONS

RELEASED:

Braxton Clark | AMER | DB | 6'4 | 205 LBS | 1999-10-04 | Orlando, FL | South Florida

Jacob Copeland | AMER | WR | 5'11 | 200 LBS | 1999-07-20 | Pensacola, FL | Maryland

Jarmaine Doubs | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1996-08-07 | Los Angeles, CA | Southern Utah

Devron Harper | AMER | WR | 5'9 | 170 LBS | 2000-05-13 | Conyers, GA | Mercer

Keylon Kennedy | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1999-10-18 | Daytona Beach, FL | Garden City

Will Marotta | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 325 LBS | 2002-04-04 | Collegeville, PA | UArkansas

Marshel Martin IV | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 230 LBS | 2000-11-03 | Vallejo, CA | Sacramento State

Harold Nash III | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 201 LBS | 2000-03-03 | New Orleans, LA | Memphis

Micah Roane | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 255 LBS | 1999-11-05 | Chaska, MN | South Dakota

Willie Robers | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 190 LBS | 2000-10-07 | Fort Worth, TX | Louisiana Tech

Jonathan Rosery | NAT | RB | 5'8 | 193 LBS | 2000-10-16 |Edmonton, AB | Alberta

Toshiki Sato | GLB | K | 5'10 | 180 LBS | 1993-09-30 | Japan | Waseda

Jordan Strachan | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 245 LBS | 1998-11-26 | Kingsland, GA | South Carolina

David Ugweogbu | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 250 LBS | 2000-09-13 | Katy, TX | Houston







