Elks Release 14 Following Rookie Camp
May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made a series of releases in accordance with the CFL's Training Camp roster requirements, the club announced Friday.
Elks Training Camp will officially begin on Sunday, May 11 with the first on-field session beginning at 9:00 am. For more details on Elks upcoming practices, CLICK HERE.
View below for the full list of transactions.
TRANSACTIONS
RELEASED:
Braxton Clark | AMER | DB | 6'4 | 205 LBS | 1999-10-04 | Orlando, FL | South Florida
Jacob Copeland | AMER | WR | 5'11 | 200 LBS | 1999-07-20 | Pensacola, FL | Maryland
Jarmaine Doubs | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1996-08-07 | Los Angeles, CA | Southern Utah
Devron Harper | AMER | WR | 5'9 | 170 LBS | 2000-05-13 | Conyers, GA | Mercer
Keylon Kennedy | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 185 LBS | 1999-10-18 | Daytona Beach, FL | Garden City
Will Marotta | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 325 LBS | 2002-04-04 | Collegeville, PA | UArkansas
Marshel Martin IV | AMER | WR | 6'2 | 230 LBS | 2000-11-03 | Vallejo, CA | Sacramento State
Harold Nash III | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 201 LBS | 2000-03-03 | New Orleans, LA | Memphis
Micah Roane | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 255 LBS | 1999-11-05 | Chaska, MN | South Dakota
Willie Robers | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 190 LBS | 2000-10-07 | Fort Worth, TX | Louisiana Tech
Jonathan Rosery | NAT | RB | 5'8 | 193 LBS | 2000-10-16 |Edmonton, AB | Alberta
Toshiki Sato | GLB | K | 5'10 | 180 LBS | 1993-09-30 | Japan | Waseda
Jordan Strachan | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 245 LBS | 1998-11-26 | Kingsland, GA | South Carolina
David Ugweogbu | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 250 LBS | 2000-09-13 | Katy, TX | Houston
