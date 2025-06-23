Elks Sign Former Miami Hurricane Elijah Alston to the Practice Roster

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American defensive lineman Elijah Alston to the practice roster, the club announced Sunday.

Alston (6'2, 256 LBS) adds another piece to the Elks pass rush. The 24-year-old joins Edmonton after five seasons of NCAA Division I football, having played four years with the Marshall Thundering Herd (2020-2024), and one season with the Miami Hurricanes (2024-2025).

Alston suited up for 50 games at the college level, recording 125 total tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. In his final year at Marshall, the Chesapeake, Virginia native was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team following a 45 tackle, six sack season in 2024.

TRANSACTIONS

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Elijah Alston | AMER | DL | 6'2 | 256 LBS | 2001-08-28 | Chesapeake, VA | Miami







