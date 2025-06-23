Alouettes Release Two

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Players released:

Shelder Fervius (N), WR, Saint Mary's

Jalen Harris (A), DL, Arizona







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.