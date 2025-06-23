Alouettes Release Two
June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:
Players released:
Shelder Fervius (N), WR, Saint Mary's
Jalen Harris (A), DL, Arizona
