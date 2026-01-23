Former First-Round Draft Pick Jonathan Sutherland Signs with the Als

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of Canadian defensive back Jonathan Sutherland to a three-year contract. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Sutherland (5'11", 202 lb) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent most of his rookie year on the team's practice roster.

The 27-year-old attended training camp with the New York Giants in 2024 and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last spring.

During his collegiate career at Penn State, he made 136 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, forced a fumble, and recovered one in 56 games.

"We've been following Jonathan for a long time, we are really excited for him to join our team," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He will add a lot to our defence and the fact he is a Canadian is bonus for us. This is a great day for our organization."







