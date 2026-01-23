Onyeka Re-Ups with Stampeders

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national defensive back Godfrey Onyeka. The Wilfrid Laurier alum had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Godfrey Onyeka

#27

Defensive back

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.01

Weight: 221

Born: May 23, 1994

Birthplace: Lagos, NG

National

In his first season with the Stampeders, Onyeka played all 18 regular-season games including five starts at cornerback and two at halfback. He had 24 defensive tackles, a team-leading 17 special-teams tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. In a Week 12 victory over Saskatchewan, he collected the first interception of his CFL career when he picked off a Trevor Harris pass. Onyeka was also in uniform for the Western Semi-Final and made one special-teams tackle.

Onyeka was Calgary's 2025 nominee for the CFL's Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award for the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of the country's veterans, such as strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

In 78 career regular-season contests for Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatchewan, Onyeka has 55 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 50 special-teams stops, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two knockdowns. He has also played six post-season games with four defensive tackles, four special-teams tackles, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.

Onyeka was a second-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2018. In four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier, he had 186 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions including a pick-six, two sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Onyeka was a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2014 and a first-team conference defensive all-star as well as a first-team all-Canadian in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition to his first-team all-star recognition on defence in 2017, he was also a second-team honouree on special teams.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.