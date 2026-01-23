Boatmen Ink DB Ed Woods

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today that the team has signed DB Ed Woods.

Woods (6'0"/170lbs) played 12 games at Michigan State in 2024, recording 49 tackles, one sack, and three pass deflections. The California native attended Arizona State from 2020 to 2023, where he appeared in 33 games and tallied 66 tackles, one sack, one interception, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.