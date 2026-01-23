Boatmen Ink DB Ed Woods
Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today that the team has signed DB Ed Woods.
Woods (6'0"/170lbs) played 12 games at Michigan State in 2024, recording 49 tackles, one sack, and three pass deflections. The California native attended Arizona State from 2020 to 2023, where he appeared in 33 games and tallied 66 tackles, one sack, one interception, three forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections.
