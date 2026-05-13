Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

WR Dorian Anderson

RB Spencer Brown

QB Jarret Doege

OL Josh Donovan

DL Thiadric Hansen

LB Jordan Herdman-Reed

WR Michael Monios

LB Trey Rucker

WR Ezechiel Tiede

DL Amin Vanover







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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