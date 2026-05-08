Boatmen Sign OL Victor Olaniran

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian OL Victor Olaniran.

Olaniran (6'3"/306lbs) appeared in 29 games for the University of Manitoba Bisons. The 2026 CFL Combine participant hails from Winnipeg. Olaniran played in the Dream Bowl all-star game in Texas, a showcase offering seniors a chance to play in front of NFL and CFL scouts.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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