Boatmen Sign OL Victor Olaniran
Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian OL Victor Olaniran.
Olaniran (6'3"/306lbs) appeared in 29 games for the University of Manitoba Bisons. The 2026 CFL Combine participant hails from Winnipeg. Olaniran played in the Dream Bowl all-star game in Texas, a showcase offering seniors a chance to play in front of NFL and CFL scouts.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive End Mitchell Agude - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Boatmen Sign OL Victor Olaniran - Toronto Argonauts
- Club Parts Ways with Christian Covington - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add Seven Ahead of Sunday's Training Camp - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Boatmen Sign OL Victor Olaniran
- Argonauts Release Two
- Argonauts Announce Theme Game Schedule for 2026 Season
- Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon
- Argonauts Sign Three Draftees