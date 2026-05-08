Elks Add Seven Ahead of Sunday's Training Camp

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed seven players ahead of the start of 2026 CFL Training Camp, the club announced Friday.

SIGNED:

National long snapper Orin Schellenberg

American linebacker Jadon Pearson

American offensive lineman Jason Laliberte Jr.

American wide receiver Joshua Cephus

American wide receiver Julian Hicks

American running back ShunDerrick Powell

American defensive back Terez Reid

Schellenberg (5-11, 200) joins the Elks from the University of Alberta Golden Bears, where he spent the last five seasons (2021-25) with the U Sports team. Serving primarily as a wide receiver, the 24-year-old hauled in 26 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns while with the Bears. Schellenberg is a product of Edmonton, AB and also has experience long snapping and playing on special teams.

Pearson (6'1, 220) heads South after spending last season as a member of the Fresno State Bulldogs. The linebacker dressed in 13 games with the Bulldogs, recording an impressive 106 total tackles (51 solo, 55 assisted), 7.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and a half sack. Prior to his time at Fresno State, Pearson played for Utah State (2024), Utah (2022-23), Reedley College (2021), and Air Force (2020).

Laliberte Jr. (6'7, 312) adds to the Green and Gold's trenches after five seasons with the University of St. Thomas. The hulking offensive lineman appeared in 41 games for the Tommies, earning All-Pioneer Football League Second Team honours in 2025, fourth team honours in 2024, and an honourable mention in 2022.

Cephus (6'2, 193) provides pivot Cody Fajardo with another weapon after a distinguished five-year career at the University of Texas San Antonio (2019-24). In 64 games with the Roadrunners, Cephus hauled in 313 receptions for 3,639 yards and 28 touchdowns - earning a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference nod. He signed as a free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and spent the season on the club's practice roster.

Hicks (6'2, 200) heads to Edmonton after wrapping up his college career at the University of Albany (2021-23), following stops at Akron (2019) and Central Michigan (2018). He registered 1,139 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 72 receptions in just 23 games over his two seasons at Albany. Hicks most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers of the NFL and the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

Powell (5'9, 180) adds another spark to an already explosive Elks backfield. The running back is coming off a prolific stint with the University of Central Arkansas (2023-24), where he rushed for 2,359 yards and 20 touchdowns in only 22 games with the Bears. Powell spent two seasons at the University of North Alabama (2021-22), including a dynamic 2022 season where he rushed for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games with the Lions. Prior to joining the Elks, Powell signed free agent deals with both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid (5'10, 187) brings further depth to the Elks secondary. The 23-year-old last played for the Florida Atlantic University Owls (2025), where he registered 41 total tackles (31 solos, 11 assisted), one interception, and nine passes defended in 12 games. Reid also had stints at UTEP (2025) and Grand Valley State (2021-2024).







Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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