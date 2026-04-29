Elks Announce 2026 Game Themes, Single Game Ticket On-Sale Date

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - It's almost time for the best part of the summer... Football Season!

The Edmonton Elks are excited to announce their 2026 game themes, giving fans of the Green and Gold an idea of what to expect at Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium this summer.

Some familiar favourites will be returning to the lineup, including Country Day presented by ANOVA Cocktails, Prehistoric Party presented by Purolator Tackle Hunger, and Salute to Service presented by YEG Edmonton International Airport.

There will also be some exciting new experiences for fans of the Double E. For the first time ever, the Elks will host the Dog Days of Summer presented by Atco Energy, where your furry best friend will be invited to watch the game with you in the stands!

Causes close to Edmontonians' hearts will also be featured on Elks gamedays. The Indigenous Celebration presented by No Frills returns will be joined by United in Pink presented by Davidson Power - an initiative in support of those fighting Breast Cancer.

For those wishing to be a part of the action this season, Single-game tickets are on sale starting Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00 am in an exclusive window for Elks Season Seat Members. Sale to the general public opens on Friday, May 1 at 10:00 am.

View all of our 2026 Game Themes game themes below.

2026 HOME GAME THEMES

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 - HOME OPENER (WEEK 3)

Presented by: James H. Brown & Associates, Alberta Injury Lawyers

Kicking off the season at Play Alberta Field in style! The Elks will welcome fans back to Commonwealth Stadium for a matinee Home Opener against the rival Montreal Alouettes. It's what you've been waiting all winter for, so let's pack the house and welcome Football Season back the right way!

THURSDAY, JULY 9 - SALUTE TO SERVICE (WEEK 6)

Presented by: YEG Edmonton International Airport

A game celebrating the heroes and first responders who make our community great. The Elks will host their lone Thursday night game of the season when they take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS on July 9. Members from our Canadian Armed Forces, and the Edmonton Police and Fire services will be on site to take part in the festivities. And of course, there will be a pre-game flyover!

FRIDAY, JULY 17 - DOG DAYS OF SUMMER (WEEK 7)

Presented by: ATCO Energy

A first-time game theme that is sure to be a popular one! You won't have to leave your furry friend at home when the Elks take on the BC Lions for the Dog Days of Summer. Pups will be welcome in their own special section, plus there will be many more dog-related activities around the stadium. A can't miss night where the Elks show the Lions their bark is as tough as their bite!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 - PREHISTORIC PARTY (WEEK 9)

Presented by: Purolator Tackle Hunger

A family favourite returns bigger than ever! This will be a fun one, as the Elks bring Commonwealth Stadium back 65 million years into the past for a dinosaur-themed contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders! To make the game even bigger, it will be our Purolator Tackle Hunger night, where the Green and Gold and their fans support local food banks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 - FAMILY DAY (WEEK 11)

Presented by: Goodwill Industries of Alberta

It will be a family affair on Saturday, Aug. 15 when the Elks take on the Toronto Argonauts. Youth 17 and under get in free for an early afternoon contest, making it the perfect opportunity to bring out the little ones! Be ready for a surprise halftime that will be sure to get a pop!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 - COUNTRY NIGHT (WEEK 12)

Presented by: ANOVA

It's time to dust off that Canadian tuxedo and get spurred on for the return of Country night! The Elks will be taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the field, while the petting zoo and the Alan Jackson experience brings the honky tonk off the field!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 - LABOUR DAY REMATCH (WEEK 15)

Presented by: National Bank

An Edmonton tradition like no other. The Labour Day Rematch is the game every fan of the Green and Gold marks in their calendar as the Elks take on the Alberta rival Calgary Stampeders. The push for the postseason begins here with a classic CFL West Division matchup.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 - INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION (WEEK 17)

Presented by: No Frills

A staple on our theme calendar, our Indigenous Celebration game is back in 2026. The Indigenous logo designed by Conrad Plews will be front and centre, while the game will feature an incredible halftime showcase of Indigenous culture.

In addition, the CFL Orange jerseys will return for the pre-game and will once again be auctioned off in support of Indigenous charities.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 - UNITED IN PINK (WEEK 20)

Presented by: Davidson Powerline Construction

Elks fans have always been united for a cause and on Friday, Oct. 16 they will be United in Pink. The fan favourite game is back as the Elks and Davidson Powerline Construction are partnering to help in the fight against Breast Cancer. Come watch the Elks take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the final home game of the regular season and support a fantastic cause.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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