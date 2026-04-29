Riders Sign Towering Offensive Lineman Percy Lewis IV
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Percy Lewis IV.
Lewis IV (6'8-380) played his senior season at Ole Miss, suiting up for 15 games as a Rebel. The towering lineman helped create running lanes for All-American running back Kewan Lacy, who rushed for 1,567 yards (third in the NCAA) and 24 touchdowns (first in the SEC).
Prior to his time at Ole Miss, the Sallis, Mississippi native spent one season at Auburn (2024) and two at Mississippi State (2022-23), appearing in 37 collegiate games with 13 starts. In 2023, he served as the Bulldogs' primary left tackle, taking 431 of his 437 snaps on the blind side while allowing just two sacks and four hurries all season. His performance earned him All-SEC Honourable Mention recognition. A reliable presence on the offensive line, Lewis IV did not miss a game during his two seasons at Mississippi State.
Lewis IV began his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was rated the top junior college player in the state.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Riders Sign Towering Offensive Lineman Percy Lewis IV - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Riders Select Linebacker, Kicker in 2026 Global Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Giordano Vaccaro - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in the 2026 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Ottawa Selects Aidan Laros First Overall in 2026 CFL Global Draft - CFL
- RedBlacks Select a Pair of Specialists in 2026 Global Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Toronto Argonauts 2026 CFL Global Draft Class - Toronto Argonauts
- Tiger-Cats Select Two Punters in 2026 CFL Global Draft - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Red and White Select Two in 2026 CFL Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Announce 2026 Game Themes, Single Game Ticket On-Sale Date - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Select National Champion Punter & Dolphins Prospect in Wednesday's Global Draft - B.C. Lions
- Boatmen Ink DL Malachi Bailey - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Eight Players in 2026 CFL Draft, Headlined by OL Jonathan Denis - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Select Eight Talented Canadians in 2026 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Select Seven Players in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Nine in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Sign Towering Offensive Lineman Percy Lewis IV
- Riders Select Linebacker, Kicker in 2026 Global Draft
- Riders Select Eight Talented Canadians in 2026 CFL Draft
- Riders Select Defensive Back Malcolm Bell 9th Overall in the CFL Draft
- Riders Sign Three Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Thomas Perry