Riders Ink Speedy Receiver Mathew Sexton

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Mathew Sexton.

Mathew Sexton (5'10-176) signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 following a short stint in the Spring League. He went on to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-2023), Atlanta Falcons (2023), and the Miami Dolphins (2024). Sexton spent a portion of 2023 with the XFL's Vegas Vipers, suiting up for eight games and recording 23 catches for 326 yards. He signed with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas on Aug. 27, 2024, and dressed for four games during the 2025 season, returning eight punts for 154 yards, including a thrilling 83-yard return touchdown. He also returned one kickoff for 20 yards and caught three receptions for 15 yards. Most recently, Sexton attended the Ottawa REDBLACKS rookie camp.

Collegiately, Sexton spent four seasons at Eastern Michigan University (2016-2019). He started all 11 games in his senior season, registering 34 catches for 508 yards and four touchdowns. A regular contributor on special teams, the 28-year-old also blocked a punt that he returned for a touchdown. In total, he recorded 100 catches for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns over 43 games as an Eagle. During his first two seasons, he also returned 21 kickoffs for 353 yards and one punt for 27 yards. The Chicago native clocked a blazing 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2020.

The Roughriders have also moved National defensive back Gideon Agyei to the retired list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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