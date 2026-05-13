Club Adds Trio, Releases 12 on Tuesday

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the signings of three Americans on Tuesday: American offensive lineman Brock Bethea, American defensive lineman A.J. Pena and American wide receiver Kaiden Robinson.

Bethea (6'5, 305 lbs)- after appearing in ten games at Chattanooga from 2019-22, the lineman moved to Rhode Island from 2023-25, appearing in 39 games and seeing action at both left and right tackle. In 2024, Bethea and the offensive line helped running back Malik Grant break the program's season rushing record (1,426 yards). That season, he earned Phil Steele All-CAA second team honours.

Pena (6'2, 243 lbs)- was a teammate of Bethea's at Rhode Island, making 50 total appearances with the program from 2022-25. In his senior year, the New Jersey native made 72 total tackles (42 solo, 30 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. In his sophomore campaign, Pena was voted All-American by Phil Steele and the FCS.

Robinson (6'2, 205 lbs)- originally signed with the Lions in November before being released to attend mini-camp with the New York Jets. Robinson transferred from Central Florida to Appalachian State from 2022 to 2024.

In 34 games with the Mountaineers, Robinson caught 147 passes for 2,614 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of those totals in the top ten in program history. He earned First Team All-Sun Belt honours as a senior.

The Lions also announced that the following players have been released from roster:

American defensive back Adonis Alexander

American defensive back Jhamell Blenman

American wide receiver Marquez Callaway

American running back Tony Jones Jr.

American defensive back Duron Lowe

American defensive lineman Buddha Peletti

American defensive back Joshua Pickett

National linebacker Dawson Pierre

American quarterback Thomas Rittenhouse

American wide receiver Anthony Sambucci

American defensive back Alex Teubner

American offensive lineman Logan Zshcernitz







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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