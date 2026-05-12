RedBlacks Sign QB Duggan

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American quarterback Max Duggan

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-03-12

HOMETOWN: Council Bluffs, IA | SCHOOL: TCU

Duggan played three games last season for the Toronto Argonauts, completing 13 of 17 pass attempts for 109 yards and one touchdown. The 6'1, 205-pound TCU product was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round, 239th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent two training camps with the club. He also spent time in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2024-25).

Before turning pro, Duggan played 47 games over four seasons with the Horned Frogs (2019-22), completing 739 of 1,225 yards for 9,618 yards with 73 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, while also adding 488 carries for 1,856 yards and 28 touchdowns. Duggan earned various accolades, including the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback (2022), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (2022), Second-team All-American (2022) and First-team All-Big 12 (2022).

RELEASED:

AMER - QB - Hajj-Malik Williams

RETIRED:

NAT - OL - Gregor MacKellar







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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