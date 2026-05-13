Training Camp Report - Day 3

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Wide receiver Terique Owens arrived at Montreal Alouettes training camp with something to prove. The first-year Alouette spent the last two seasons with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

After signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, Owens took part in team activities and training camp before suffering an injury during the first week of the preseason schedule.

He continued developing on the San Francisco practice squad two seasons ago before earning another opportunity at camp last year. He even scored a touchdown in the final preseason game, an experience he considers extremely valuable for the next phase of his career.

"I feel really good. I'm constantly training and preparing for every opportunity that comes my way. My time with the 49ers helped me tremendously in developing my game, and I'm grateful I had that opportunity," explained Owens.

Even though he carries a very well-known name in the football world, the 25-year-old receiver says he wants to carve out his own path rather than live in the shadow of his father, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I don't think I have huge shoes to fill. I'm on my own journey and I want to make a name for myself. I play football because I love the sport," he said.

Owens also believes the level of play in the Canadian Football League is widely underestimated and sees the league as an excellent opportunity for players to continue their development while still competing at a high level.

Thanks to his father's advice and experience, he also believes he can continue refining several aspects of his game throughout the season.

Shakespeare Louis enjoying the experience... Defensive back Shakespeare Louis, the Alouettes' second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft (17th overall), seems to be enjoying his experience in Quebec City.

"I trained all winter to play at a high level, and this is exactly what I expected. There's really good football being played in this league, and everyone seems to push each other. Watching the veterans on this team, I'm learning a lot," he said.

Louis was born in Haiti and moved to Ottawa at the age of three. He played minor football in the nation's capital before continuing his career in the United States at age 17.

"Right now, I'm living a dream being at a professional football camp. I'm having a lot of fun playing football, and I love my experience at camp."

Transactions Players added to the roster

Javon Gipson (A), (WR) - Abilene Christian

Player released

Demeer Blankumsee (A), (WR) - Memphis

Player suspended

Zachary Houde (NAT), (WR) - St. Francis Xavier







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2026

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