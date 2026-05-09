RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American defensive lineman Bryce Cage

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 270 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-04-05

HOMETOWN: Baton Rouge, LA | SCHOOL: Grambling State

Cage most recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Grambling State where he played 24 games over two seasons (2024-25), registering 112 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and nine quarterback sacks. He played one season at Texas State (2023) where he posted six total tackles and one tackle for loss. Cage began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana where suited up in 16 games over two seasons (2021-22), registering 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.

RELEASED:

AMER - OL - Gabe Brown

AMER - OL - Chaz Neal

AMER - WR - TJ Speight

AMER - WR - Latreal Jones

AMER - WR - Mathew Sexton

AMER - QB - Matt Morrissey

AMER - RB - Julian Gray

AMER - RB - Marquez Cooper

AMER - DL - TJ Jackson

AMER - DL - Marcel Walker-Burgess

AMER - DL - Jordan Smith

AMER - DL - Josh Pearcy

AMER - LB - Bo Spearman

AMER - DB - Jordan Wright

AMER - DB - Quenton Meeks

AMER - DB - Iverson Brown







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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