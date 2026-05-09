RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans
Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American defensive lineman Bryce Cage
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 270 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-04-05
HOMETOWN: Baton Rouge, LA | SCHOOL: Grambling State
Cage most recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Grambling State where he played 24 games over two seasons (2024-25), registering 112 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and nine quarterback sacks. He played one season at Texas State (2023) where he posted six total tackles and one tackle for loss. Cage began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana where suited up in 16 games over two seasons (2021-22), registering 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.
RELEASED:
AMER - OL - Gabe Brown
AMER - OL - Chaz Neal
AMER - WR - TJ Speight
AMER - WR - Latreal Jones
AMER - WR - Mathew Sexton
AMER - QB - Matt Morrissey
AMER - RB - Julian Gray
AMER - RB - Marquez Cooper
AMER - DL - TJ Jackson
AMER - DL - Marcel Walker-Burgess
AMER - DL - Jordan Smith
AMER - DL - Josh Pearcy
AMER - LB - Bo Spearman
AMER - DB - Jordan Wright
AMER - DB - Quenton Meeks
AMER - DB - Iverson Brown
Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026
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- Lions Pare Roster - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans - Ottawa RedBlacks
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