RedBlacks Announce More Signings
Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American quarterback Zach Calzada
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-11-08
HOMETOWN: Buford, GA | SCHOOL: Kentucky
American kicker Jayden Fielding
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-04-09
HOMETOWN: League City, TX | SCHOOL: Ohio State
American offensive lineman Marcus "Tank" Jenkins
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-08-10
HOMETOWN: Montgomery, AL | SCHOOL: Houston
American offensive lineman Jamal Mull
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-04
HOMETOWN: Clarksville, TN | SCHOOL: Central Arkansas
American linebacker KK Reno HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-10-30
HOMETOWN: New Liberia, LA | SCHOOL: Southeastern Louisiana
American defensive back Roterius Torrence
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-04-01
HOMETOWN: Bessemer, AL | SCHOOL: Arizona State
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