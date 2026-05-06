RedBlacks Announce More Signings
CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

RedBlacks Announce More Signings

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American quarterback Zach Calzada

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-11-08

HOMETOWN: Buford, GA | SCHOOL: Kentucky

American kicker Jayden Fielding

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-04-09

HOMETOWN: League City, TX | SCHOOL: Ohio State

American offensive lineman Marcus "Tank" Jenkins

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-08-10

HOMETOWN: Montgomery, AL | SCHOOL: Houston

American offensive lineman Jamal Mull

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-04

HOMETOWN: Clarksville, TN | SCHOOL: Central Arkansas

American linebacker KK Reno HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-10-30

HOMETOWN: New Liberia, LA | SCHOOL: Southeastern Louisiana

American defensive back Roterius Torrence

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-04-01

HOMETOWN: Bessemer, AL | SCHOOL: Arizona State

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