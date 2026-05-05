Argonauts Announce Theme Game Schedule for 2026 Season

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - As the Toronto Argonauts Football Club kickoff their preseason later this month, the club released today the schedule of theme games fans can look forward to at BMO Field this summer and fall. This announcement coincides with today's single game tickets on sale, available now via Argonauts.ca.

"The passion and energy that the Argos faithful bring to BMO Field is unmatched," General Manager Michael Clemons. "When we return to our home later this summer, we want to celebrate that dedication with a lineup of exciting theme nights, from our much-anticipated home opener to collaborations that connect sport, entertainment, and community. Each theme game is built around creating lasting memories for our Argonauts family. We can't wait to pack BMO Field and bring these incredible moments to life with you."

The Argonauts will make their highly anticipated return to BMO Field in early August following the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM and will continue the momentum with five subsequent theme games designed with fans' growing excitement in mind. Fans in attendance can look forward to the following experiences as they cheer on the Double Blue:

Home Opener (August 6): To amplify the electric energy for the team's August homecoming, fans can begin the festivities in Liberty Village with street-level activations, a live DJ, and more. Home Opener will mark the introduction of the first-ever All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) ticket offering, where you can enjoy BMO Field's most popular eats and soft drinks for $40 +fees, inclusive of your seat!

Showdown at the EX (August 22): Fans will have the opportunity to elevate their game day by bundling their ticket with complimentary access to the CNE, turning the rivalry matchup into a full day of fun in Toronto. The Showdown at the EX brings together the intensity of the Toronto vs. Hamilton matchup with the beloved atmosphere of the CNE to create one of the biggest nights of the season.

Frosh Game (September 12): The Argonauts proudly sport their role as the home football team for Toronto's colleges and universities, and during their Frosh Week, the team is extending the collegiate feel to students with designated seating zones and special integration into the game flow, so that students can show their individual school pride alongside the Argos.

WWE Game (September 19): The Argos will celebrate their first WWE Game as part of MLSE's ongoing collaboration to create one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experiences together. The specialty game will feature WWE Superstars participating in the in-game experience with fans, a ceremonial WWE belt presentation to the team, and more.

Future of Football Game (October 3): As we mark the second season of Future of Football, a joint commitment between the Argonauts and the Buffalo Bills to grow the next generation of players and fans, youth who have participated in the initiative will be in attendance at this theme game in a special way. Pre and post-game, the Junior Argos will have the chance to engage with both the Argos and Bills players as well as special guests from Bills Mafia.

Loonie Dog Game (October 23): On this last home game of the regular season, the Argos will celebrate the fans who supported the Double Blue all season long with hot dog deals, exclusive in-arena giveaways, and surprise appreciation moments throughout the night.

Fans can purchase Toronto Argonauts single game tickets at BMO Field starting today at Argonauts.ca.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

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