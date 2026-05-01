Argonauts Sign Three Draftees

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed three Canadians from the 2026 CFL Draft class:

DB Ethan John (Windsor)

K Nathan Walker (York)

RB Weagbe Mombo (Windsor)







Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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