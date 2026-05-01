Argonauts Sign Three Draftees
Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed three Canadians from the 2026 CFL Draft class:
DB Ethan John (Windsor)
K Nathan Walker (York)
RB Weagbe Mombo (Windsor)
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Blue Bombers Add Two, Jaworski Retires - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Argonauts Sign Three Draftees - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign FCS Bowl Standout Defensive Back Austin Mckinney - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Two Retire, One Released - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Seven - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Announce 2026 Themes, Launch Single Game Ticket Sales - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2025 Grey Cup Champion Mitch Picton Announces Retirement from Football - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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