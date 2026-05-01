Two Retire, One Released

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:

The following players have announced their retirements:

AMER - LB - Kyler Fisher

NAT - DE - Luke Brubacher

The following player has been released:

AMER - WR - Trejan Bridges







Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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