Two Retire, One Released
Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:
The following players have announced their retirements:
AMER - LB - Kyler Fisher
NAT - DE - Luke Brubacher
The following player has been released:
AMER - WR - Trejan Bridges
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Blue Bombers Add Two, Jaworski Retires - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Argonauts Sign Three Draftees - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign FCS Bowl Standout Defensive Back Austin Mckinney - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Two Retire, One Released - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Seven - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Announce 2026 Themes, Launch Single Game Ticket Sales - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2025 Grey Cup Champion Mitch Picton Announces Retirement from Football - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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