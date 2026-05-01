Blue Bombers Add Two, Jaworski Retires

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American receiver Jayden Harrison (5-10, 198, Notre Dame)

American running back OJ Arnold (5-9, 195, Georgia Southern)

Transferred to Retired:

American defensive lineman Matt Jaworski







Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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