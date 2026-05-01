Blue Bombers Add Two, Jaworski Retires
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Add Two, Jaworski Retires

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Added to roster:

American receiver Jayden Harrison (5-10, 198, Notre Dame)

American running back OJ Arnold (5-9, 195, Georgia Southern)

Transferred to Retired:

American defensive lineman Matt Jaworski

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026


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