Blue Bombers 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Summary

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected nine players in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft held tonight.

Winnipeg had nine picks in the eight-round draft and made one trade during the evening, sending a second-round pick (13th overall) and a second rounder in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft to the Ottawa RedBlacks to move up to the 10th overall spot.

Here is a summary of the Blue Bombers selections:

Round 1, 4th overall:

-Nuer Gatkuoth, defensive end

Gatkuoth (6-4, 227, Wake Forest University; born: May 3, 2022, in Edmonton, Alta) split his collegiate career between Wake Forest (2025) and Colorado State (2022-24) and with the Demon Deacons last season registered 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games. He was also credited with 21 quarterback hurries while being named a finalist for the 2025 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

He played in 17 games over his two years with the Rams with 68 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Gatkuoth recently accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Denver Broncos.

Round 2, 10th overall (following trade with Ottawa)

-Dante Daniels, tight end

Daniels (6-5, 272, North Carolina State) started his collegiate career at Butler Community College before moving to the Wolfpack. He had 21 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in 36 games between both schools while serving as a blocker and a receiving target.

Round 2, 20th overall (bonus selection for being one of two CFL teams with the highest total of snaps for Canadian players)

-Kevin Cline, offensive lineman

Cline (6-7, 320, Boston College; born: May 29, 2001, in Boca Raton, Fla.) played six seasons with the Eagles (2020-25) and started 11 games at right tackle in 2025 as a graduate senior. Born in Florida, he has national status as his mother is Canadian. His father Mike played for the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1986-88.

Cline signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on Sunday.

Round 3, 24th overall:

-Charles-Elliot Bouliane, linebacker

Bouliane (5-11, 229, Université de Montreal; born: February 19, 2002, in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.) played four years with the Carabins (2022-25) and was a two-time Vanier Cup winner (2023, 2025).

Bouliane was a RSEQ (Quebec conference) and U Sports First-Team Special Teams All-Canadian in 2023 and an RSEQ All-Star in 2025.

Round 4, 33rd overall:

-Ethan Stuart, defensive back

Stuart (6-0, 223, McMaster University; born: January 17, 2002, in Oakville, Ont.) has spent the last four years (2022-25) with the Marauders, registering 73 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for a loss and three interceptions in 74 games.

Round 5, 42nd overall:

-Brody Clark, linebacker

Clark (6-0; 217; York University; born: September 11, 2001, in Delta, B.C.) was limited to just two games in 2025 due to an injury but was an OUA Second Team All-Star in 2024 after leading the conference in total tackles. He spent three seasons before York with the Langley Rams of the British Columbia Football Conference.

Round 6, 51st overall:

-Ben Britton, receiver

Britton (6-3, 205; University of Calgary; born: August 10, 2003, in Calgary, Alta.) was a Canada West All-Star in 2024. He finished the 2024 season with 42 receptions for 661 yards and three touchdowns, ranking second in the conference and leading the Dinos.

Round 7, 60th overall:

-Joshua Jack, receiver

Jack (6-0, 195, St. Mary's University; born: December 20, 2000, in Brampton, Ont.) has spent the last three years (2023-25) with the Huskies and in 2025 led the team with 28 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Round 8, 69th overall:

-Brady Lidster, kicker

Lidster (6-0, 185; University of Windsor; born: December 15, 2004, in St. Thomas, Ont,) appeared in 38 games over his career with the Lancers (2022-25) and handled both the placekicking and punting chores. He was named a U-Sports First-Team All-Canadian in 2025.







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