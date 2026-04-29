Stampeders Select Rascoe Sixth Overall
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have selected linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in Tuesday's CFL Canadian Draft.
Eric Rascoe
Linebacker
College: Angelo State
Height: 6.01
Weight: 210
Born: Oct. 14, 2000
Birthplace: San Antonio, TX
National
Rascoe played five seasons (2020-24) at Angelo State after redshirting in 2019. Across 48 games, he racked up 225 tackles including 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, five interceptions include two returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Rams. Rascoe earned first-team all-Lone Star Conference honours three times. Following his senior season, he was recognized as the conference's co-linebacker of the year named an AP Division II All-American.
After completing his college career, he played five games in 2025 for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League. Rascoe recorded 39 tackles including one tackle for a loss, one sack and two pass knockdowns.
He was a recent CFL Combine participant in Edmonton after being added to the CFL Canadian Draft in January.
Rascoe attended Warren High School where he played for the Warriors in his hometown of San Antonio, Tex. His National status was made possible through his mother, who was born in Toronto.
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