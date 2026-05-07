Jr. Stamps Camp Taking Place Saturday

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders will be hosting hundreds of keen kids on the McMahon Stadium turf this Saturday for the team's annual Jr. Stamps Camp, presented by William Huff Advertising Ltd.

Once entering the stadium, registrants will hear from general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson before beginning a variety of basic on-field football drills led by Stamps rookies.

Those ages 6 to 9 will kick things off from 10 a.m. to noon followed by 10- to 13-year-olds from 1 to 3 p.m. In addition, members of the Outriders cheer team and Ralph the Dog will be present to support the next generation of Stampeders fans.

Following both sessions, participants will be provided a BBQ meal and receive autographs from the rookie players they learned from at each station.

No football experience or equipment is required. All youth who sign up will receive a Jr. Stamps Camp T-shirt, special swag bag and ticket to the home opener on Friday, June 5 vs the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Click here and learn more and register for just a $50 fee.

Jr. Stamps Camp helps raise funds for amateur football and awareness for KidSport, an organization dedicated to ensuring all youngsters are able to break through financial barriers and participate in organized sports. The Stampeders also reserve spots in the camp for a number of Stampeders Foundation organizations including KidSport, the Centre for Newcomers and Football Hockey Link.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 7, 2026

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