Roughrider Foundation Returns over $5 Million to Community, Including $3.3 Million to Amateur Football

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Fresh off a championship season on the field, the Roughrider Foundation continues to prove that success in Saskatchewan runs deeper than the scoreboard. In a landmark year, the Foundation has committed over $5 million back into communities across Saskatchewan, including an extraordinary $3.3 million invested directly into amateur football, supporting initiatives such as scholarships for Indigenous students, the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, and doubled funding to KidSport, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of grassroots sport development and community impact.

This historic investment ensures that young athletes in communities of all sizes have access to the game of football, building not just players, but stronger, more resilient individuals. From equipment to program support, including the delivery of branded flag football kits to 700 schools across the province, the Foundation's funding is helping sustain and grow the sport at every level.

But the impact doesn't stop at football.

Across Saskatchewan, the Roughrider Foundation is championing youth through its core community programs. Both Rider Reading and Win With Wellness are reaching classrooms and communities from north, south, east and west.

Over the past year:

181 schools were visited across Saskatchewan Over 45,000 youth were engaged through in-person programming

Through Rider Reading:

878 presentations delivered 21,648 students inspired to build confidence and literacy through reading

Through Win With Wellness Mental Wellness programming:

430 presentations delivered 24,071 students engaged in conversations around mental health, physical activity, and positive lifestyle choices Over 26,000 kilometers travelled to ensure no community is out of reach

"These numbers represent far more than statistics. They reflect real moments of impact," said Craig Reynolds, Board Chair of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. "Whether it's a young student discovering a love for reading, building confidence through football, or learning the importance of mental wellness, we are proud to stand alongside communities across Saskatchewan. Being champions on the field means nothing without being champions off it."

"Our reach across Saskatchewan speaks to the heart of what this Foundation is all about; showing up for communities, removing barriers, and creating opportunities for young people to thrive," said Cindy Fuchs, Executive Director. "From the football field to the classroom, we're seeing firsthand how sport, literacy, and wellness can build resilience, pride, and leadership in youth. That's the kind of impact that lasts far beyond a single season."

With a deep commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and community pride, the Roughrider Foundation continues to invest in the next generation, ensuring that youth across Saskatchewan can grow, lead, and succeed.

As the team celebrates its championship legacy, the Foundation remains focused on building one of its own: a legacy of impact that reaches every corner of the province.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.