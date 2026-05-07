Green Is Its Colour, Scratch & Win Is the Game

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Launching only-in Saskatchewan at LottoSpot retailers on May 12, is Rider Nation - a Scratch & Win ticket loaded with a chance to win experiential, merchandise and cash prizes of up to $75,000! The $7 Saskatchewan Roughrider themed Scratch & Win ticket features a seven-line matching symbol game, as well as a bonus scratch area.

The ticket not only celebrates the 2025 champion Saskatchewan Roughriders and the more than 30-year partnership between the Riders and Sask Lotteries, but the fans and community.

"Sask Lotteries is proud of its over 50 years of community support including over three decades of Riders partnership," said Sask Lotteries Vice Chair Shawn Waskewich. "Together with this collaboration, we look to celebrate and share our passion of sport that we know improves the lives and well-being of Saskatchewan residents. Sport is, truly, more than a game and this ticket embodies that. We are so excited to see this ticket at LottoSpot retailers and share in the excitement with our winners through the amazing prizes."

Like all LottoSpot sold products in Saskatchewan, sale proceeds of the Rider Nation ticket are directed to more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation organizations through Sask Lotteries. Since 1974, more than $1.4 billion has been given to help residents learn, play and grow through the lottery sales.

Sask Lotteries' community sentiment is something shared with the Riders and celebrating the fans through special prize experiences was an important part of the ticket for the organization.

"Supporting amateur sport in this province is something that has always been important to our Club, said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "Through our partnership with Sask Lotteries and this exciting new ticket, we will be able to continue to help support sport organizations across the province, creating opportunities for kids, families and communities to stay active and connected. That's something we're incredibly proud to be part of."

Top experiential prizes include 10 years of season tickets (2027-2036), a premium suite for up to 21 people with Roughrider celebrity appearances at the 2027 Home Opener and the 2027 Labour Day Classic. AGT Lounge tickets for the 2027 Labour Day Classic and season tickets for the 2027 season.

In addition, the bonus area gives players a chance to win either an autographed Roughrider jersey or a $100 gift card to the Riders Store. Cash prizes on the ticket range from $7 to up to two $75,000 prizes.

Visit any LottoSpot retailer in Saskatchewan. Learn more about the ticket at sasklotteries.ca.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.