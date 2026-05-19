Roughriders Sign Former Oregon Ducks Star Receiver Johnny Johnson IIi

Published on May 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Johnny Johnson III.

Johnson III (6'1-199) signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He went on to spend three seasons with the Club (2022-24) suiting up for two NFL games - one in each of his first two seasons.

Collegiately, Johnson III spent five collegiate seasons (2017-21) at the University of Oregon catching 139 passes (10th in program history) for 1,928 yards and 15 touchdowns over 57 games.

As a junior in 2019, the Arizona-born receiver caught 57 passes for 836 yards and seven TDs over 14 games. He was eighth in the PAC-12 in receiving yards and tied for seventh in the conference in TD receptions. Notably, Johnson III caught 10 passes for 207 yards and two TDs against Arizona State that season. That receiving-yardage total was the seventh-highest by an Oregon player in a single game.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released American defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.