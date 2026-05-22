Rider Foundation Welcomes NSFL Jamboree to Saskatoon for the First Time

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is proud to welcome more than 200 youth athletes to Saskatoon this weekend for the 4th Annual Northern Saskatchewan Football League (NSFL) Jamboree, presented by the First Nations University of Canada.

Today marks the first day of training at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex, where athletes, between Grades 9 to 12, from across Northern Saskatchewan have come together for two days of football development, mentorship, and leadership through football.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, the NSFL is a grassroots amateur football initiative focused on creating opportunities for youth in northern communities. Now entering its fourth year, the league continues to grow both on and off the field, with this year marking the first time the Jamboree has been hosted in Saskatoon.

Ten teams from across Northern Saskatchewan are participating in this year's Jamboree, including the newest addition to the league, Stanley Mission.

Participating teams include:

Creighton Kodiaks, Head Coach Ryan Karakochuk

Sandy Bay T-Wolves, Head Coach Robin Stewart

Pinehouse Lakers, Head Coach Curtis Chandler

SMVS Huskies, Head Coach Steve Aldridge

Cumberland House Islanders, Head Coach Brent Tunstall

NAMS Warriors, Head Coaches JR LaRose and Mark Lambert

Beauval Voyageurs, Head Coach Stephen King

Churchill Chargers, Manager Janna Varga

Ahtahkakoop Titans, Head Coach Gene Ibister

Stanley Mission, Head Coach Robert Lazar

Athletes will be supported throughout the weekend by coaches and mentors from organizations across Saskatchewan. Dan Clark will also join the Jamboree today to help coach and mentor athletes during the first day of training.

The camp will conclude with all ten teams attending the Saskatoon Pre-season game.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.