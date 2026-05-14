Roughriders Add Canadian DB Trae Tomlinson

Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Trae Tomlinson.

Tomlinson (5'8-183) played his senior season at Louisiana Lafayette, suiting up for 11 games as a Ragin' Cajun and tallying 26 defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass deflection. At Louisiana's pro day, the Winnipeg, Manitoba product recorded a 36-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.47-second 40-yard dash.

Tomlinson transferred to Louisiana Lafayette after spending three seasons (2022-2024) with the University of Richmond. He started 26 of 38 games as a Spider, registering 90 defensive tackles, including three tackles for loss, one interception, 14 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In addition, the Club has moved American wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to the retired list and re-signed American wide receiver Juwann Winfree.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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