Womack Released
Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Released from roster:
American receiver Kenneth Womack
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Sign Matthew Shiltz to Retire with the Club - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Elks Add Top Global Draft Pick Gomez - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add Canadian DB Trae Tomlinson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Womack Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
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