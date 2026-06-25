Blue Bombers Issue Game Day Traffic Advisory for Princess Auto Stadium

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club is advising fans travelling from Princess Auto Stadium that the City of Winnipeg has temporarily closed eastbound access from University Crescent onto Abinojii Mikanah. Northbound to eastbound Abinojii Mikanah ramp will be closed for construction until approximately August 3, 2026.

Fans travelling via University Crescent will be directed onto northbound Pembina Highway. Fans are encouraged to allow additional travel time and review their route before arriving at the stadium. Fans who park in lots accessed from University Crescent - gold pass holders- must exit campus via University Crescent.

The Winnipeg Football Club acknowledges that construction around Princess Auto Stadium has created challenges for fans and appreciates the patience and understanding Bomber Nation has shown throughout the disruption.

Fans who have questions can reach the Blue Bombers Fan Services team by phone or text at 204-784-7448, and by email at fanservices@bluebombers.com.







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