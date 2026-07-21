Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are pleased to announce the 1988 and 1990 Grey Cup teams are the 2026 inductees into the club's Hall of Fame.

Those two teams will join the 1984 Grey Cup squad, honoured in 2024, in the hall as the shrine continues to salute the 12 championships in its history.

The 1988 and 1990 teams will be recognized during the Blue Bombers home game against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, September 25th and then saluted at the Blue Bombers Hall of Fame Celebration on Saturday, September 26th at the RBC Convention Centre in support of football in Manitoba.

"We are thrilled to add two more Grey Cup championship teams to the Winnipeg Football Club's Hall of Fame," said Blue Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller. "The '88 and '90 teams won two championships in three years and were led by two icons in franchise history in GM Cal Murphy and head coach Mike Riley and featured some of the greatest legends to ever wear a Blue Bomber uniform.

"Congrats to everyone who played critical roles on those two teams who now take their rightful place in our hall."

THE 1988 BLUE BOMBERS

The 1988 Blue Bombers finished the season 9-9 and then became the first .500 team in Grey Cup history to win the championship, the ninth in franchise history. Winnipeg opened the year with a 2-4 start, then went on a 7-2 run to get to 9-6 before dropping its final three games of the season to finish second in the East Division to the 14-4 Toronto Argonauts.

The Blue Bombers edged the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 35-28 in the Eastern Semi-Final and then upset the Argos in Toronto 27-11 in the Eastern Final.

The Grey Cup was played in Ottawa that year as the Blue Bombers faced a powerhouse B.C. Lions team that was a 10-point favourite on a day in which the temperature was a balmy 14C at kickoff, but with winds gusting at 40 km/h.

Winnipeg's victory was helped by a sensational day from receiver James Murphy, who had a touchdown and 165 yards receiving on five catches while being named the Offensive MVP, punter Bob Cameron, named the top Canadian and by a stingy defence that featured a dramatic interception by Michael Gray inside near Blue Bombers goal line with 1:45 remaining.

THE 1990 BLUE BOMBERS

The 10th championship team in franchise history capped a run which, including the 1984 and 1988 victories, saw the Blue Bombers win a third title in seven seasons.

Winnipeg finished first in the East Division with a 12-6 record and then edged Toronto 20-17 in a thrilling Eastern Final to advance to the 78th Grey Cup against the Edmonton Eskimos in Vancouver.

The Blue Bombers built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a Trevor Kennerd field goal and a Lee Hull touchdown pass from Tom Burgess and then took total control of the contest with a Grey Cup record 28-point outburst in the third quarter, including an interception return for a score by Grey Battle, two touchdowns from fullback Warren Hudson and a pass reception major from Perry Tuttle.

Burgess and Battle were named the offensive and defensive MVPs, while Hudson honoured as the top Canadian.

ABOUT THE GALA:

This year's celebration moves beyond the traditional sit-down gala to create a vibrant, social evening designed for connection and fun. Guests will enjoy an interactive evening featuring delicious chef-curated culinary stations, appetizers, a host bar, live music and exciting silent and live auctions throughout the night.

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with fellow fans, alumni, Hall of Famers and your current Blue Bombers team, and soak in the energy of a night that celebrated our club's rich history while investing in the next generation.

Information on tickets for the Gala and sponsorship opportunities is found here:

https://www.bluebombers.com/hofcelebration







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