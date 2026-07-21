Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Dufresne Furniture & Appliances and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Celebrate 10th Annual Dream Day

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Dufresne Furniture & Appliances, in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg, are proud to celebrate 10 years of Dream Day on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Princess Auto Stadium.

Dream Day brings together children and families from across the community for an unforgettable experience filled with football, fun and friendship, while helping ensure more children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep. This year, the event will provide 100 brand-new beds to children in need, helping create healthier sleep environments and brighter futures for local families.

"Dream Day is a special event for everyone in our organization," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "For 10 years, we've had the privilege of creating memories with children and families through this incredible partnership. We're proud to work alongside Dufresne Furniture & Appliances, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Winnipeg and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg to make a meaningful difference in our community and help provide children with a bed of their own."

A good night's sleep plays a vital role in a child's health, development and overall well-being. Quality sleep supports learning, physical growth, emotional wellness and daily success both at home and at school.

Through Dream Day, children receive not only a memorable experience, but also the comfort and dignity that come with having a bed to call their own.

Dream Day Highlights

Dream Kit

Each participating child will receive a personalized Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey along with team merchandise.

On-Field Experience

Children will take part in games and activities with Blue Bombers players, Buzz and Boomer, and the Blue Bombers Cheer & Dance Team.

A Decade of Making Dreams Come True

This milestone

year reflects a decade of partnership, community support and a shared commitment to helping children dream bigger, sleep better and thrive. To date, the Dream Big program has given nearly 1,600 beds to people in need in communities across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwestern Ontario.

"Every bed we deliver is made possible through the generosity of our community partners," said Jim Thiessen, Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Winnipeg. "We're sincerely grateful to Dufresne Furniture & Appliances and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for standing with us once again." "At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg, we know that positive relationships help young people reach their full potential -- but so does quality sleep. We are honoured to be part of Dufresne's Decade of Dreams celebration, having participated in the inaugural event. This partnership is a powerful example of how businesses and community organizations can work together to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families." "A comfortable, supportive bed plays an important role in helping children get the restorative sleep they need to thrive in their daily activities", said Christine Reimer, Vice President of Marketing for Dufresne Furniture & Appliances. "A safe and comfortable sleep environment can have a lasting impact on their overall well-being.

By helping children sleep better, we're investing in healthier, happier futures for families in our community ." Media are invited to attend on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 3:00PM when the children make their grand entrance onto the field wearing their personalized Blue Bombers jerseys. Media interested in attending any portion of the event should contact the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Please Note: The bed donation is a surprise for the children and their families. We kindly ask members of the media not to mention the bed donation during interviews or in any advance coverage of the event.







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