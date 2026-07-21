Alouettes Release Alford, Two Others

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:

Players Released

Mario Alford, (A), WR, West Virginia

Hakeem Harris, (N), WR, Davenport

Terique Owens, (A), WR, Missouri State







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

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