Alouettes Release Alford, Two Others
Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:
Players Released
Mario Alford, (A), WR, West Virginia
Hakeem Harris, (N), WR, Davenport
Terique Owens, (A), WR, Missouri State
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
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