Alouettes Release Alford, Two Others
CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Release Alford, Two Others

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:

Players Released

Mario Alford, (A), WR, West Virginia

Hakeem Harris, (N), WR, Davenport

Terique Owens, (A), WR, Missouri State

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026


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