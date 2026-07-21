Davis Alexander and Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Quarterback Davis Alexander (1) and running back Travis Theis (2) have been named among the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Top Performers for Week 7.

Alexander earns the honour for the third time this season after also being recognized following Weeks 2 and 4.

For Theis, it marks the first weekly honour of his CFL career.

Alexander threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns, completing 25 of 32 passes (78%) to lead the Alouettes to a victory over the Stampeders last Saturday.

He also set a new CFL regular-season record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception (336), surpassing the previous mark of 324 set by former Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant.

Alexander leads the CFL in passing yards (2,181) and ranks among the league leaders with 11 touchdown passes.

Theis, meanwhile, recorded the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. The American carried the ball 19 times for 123 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.5 yards per carry to help power the Alouettes' offence.

Theis also contributed five receptions for 49 yards, demonstrating his versatility as both a runner and receiver.

Players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

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