Alexander Headlines Week 7 Players of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Davis Alexander, Travis Theis and Dedrick Mills have been named Week 7 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 - CGY 32

25-of 32 (78.1 per cent)

402 passing yards; second 400-yard+ game of the season

Three touchdown passes to match a career-high, including a 27-yard effort to Kaseem Ferdinand to take the lead late in the fourth quarter

Zero interceptions thrown to break the CFL record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception (336)

Four 30-yard+ completions

Efficiency rating of 150.8

Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)

TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 - CGY 32

19 rushes for 123 yards (average of 6.5); first career game with 100+ rushing yards

Five rushes of 10+ yards

A 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter; fourth consecutive game with a major

Five receptions on six targets for 49 yards, including three second down conversions

172 yards from scrimmage

DEDRICK MILLS | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | MTL 38 - CGY 32

15 rushes for 130 yards (average of 8.7); third 100-yard+ rushing game of the season

One rushing touchdown to open second-half scoring

Three receptions on five targets for 38 yards

A 15-yard receiving touchdown to set up the game-tying convert late in the fourth quarter

First game of the season with multiple majors

168 yards from scrimmage

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)

W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)

W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)

W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)

W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)

W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) |Dedrick Mills (CGY)







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

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