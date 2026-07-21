Alexander Headlines Week 7 Players of the Week
Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Davis Alexander, Travis Theis and Dedrick Mills have been named Week 7 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 - CGY 32
25-of 32 (78.1 per cent)
402 passing yards; second 400-yard+ game of the season
Three touchdown passes to match a career-high, including a 27-yard effort to Kaseem Ferdinand to take the lead late in the fourth quarter
Zero interceptions thrown to break the CFL record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception (336)
Four 30-yard+ completions
Efficiency rating of 150.8
Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)
TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 - CGY 32
19 rushes for 123 yards (average of 6.5); first career game with 100+ rushing yards
Five rushes of 10+ yards
A 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter; fourth consecutive game with a major
Five receptions on six targets for 49 yards, including three second down conversions
172 yards from scrimmage
DEDRICK MILLS | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | MTL 38 - CGY 32
15 rushes for 130 yards (average of 8.7); third 100-yard+ rushing game of the season
One rushing touchdown to open second-half scoring
Three receptions on five targets for 38 yards
A 15-yard receiving touchdown to set up the game-tying convert late in the fourth quarter
First game of the season with multiple majors
168 yards from scrimmage
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)
W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) |Dedrick Mills (CGY)
Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026
- BC Lions and Renowend Designer Jason Dussault Collaborate on Special Merchandise Line - B.C. Lions
- Lions Add to Quarterback Room with Tyrie Adams Signing - B.C. Lions
- Mills Credited as a CFL Player of the Week - Calgary Stampeders
- Davis Alexander and Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- Alexander Headlines Week 7 Players of the Week - CFL
- BC Lions and Co-Op Fuel Announce New Partnership - B.C. Lions
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Dufresne Furniture & Appliances and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Celebrate 10th Annual Dream Day - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Argos Add to Defensive Line; Bring Back Shawn Lemon & Dewayne Hendrix - Toronto Argonauts
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce 2026 Hall of Fame Class - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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