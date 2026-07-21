Lions Add to Quarterback Room with Tyrie Adams Signing
Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that the team has signed American quarterback Tyrie Adams.
Adams (6'0, 185 lbs)- moves west after spending the previous four seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. In 23 total appearances with Ottawa, Adams completed 67 of 107 passes for 817 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 21 carries for 116 yards.
The St. Petersburg, Florida native made his first CFL start on June 30, 2023, completing 14 of 20 passes for 185 yards and a major in a victory over Edmonton.
After sitting out his first season as a Redshirt, Adams starred at Western Carolina from 2016-19 and left as the program's all-time leader in completions (738), pass attempts (1,172), passing yards (8,978), passing touchdowns (64) and total offence (11,525 yards). Adams' 2,547 rushing yards were good for fifth in Catamount program history.
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